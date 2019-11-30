The Oklahoma State women's basketball team wrapped up play in the Paradise Jam on Saturday with a 60-47 win over UT-Arlington at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
OSU (6-2) got out to a quick start, forcing UTA into nine consecutive missed shots to begin the game and building a 14-2 lead. The Cowgirls led 17-7 after one quarter.
OSU led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, but UTA closed with an 8-2 run to get within 27-22 at halftime. Texas-Arlington briefly pulled even in the third quarter, but OSU went back ahead by two at the end of the period and extended its lead in the fourth.
Vivian Gray led the Cowgirls with 21 points, while Natasha Mack had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Aysia Evans scored 19 to pace UTA (4-3).
The Cowgirls play at Texas A&M Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.