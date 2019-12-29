WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Duquesne at Oklahoma St.1 p.m. Monday

Gallagher-Iba Arena

Stillwater

ESPN+

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-3)

Ht. Pt Rb.

G Dennis 5-9 0.9 1.7

G de Sousa 6-0 4.1 2.1

F Mack 6-4 16.2 13.3

F Gray 6-1 19.0 4.8

C De Lapp 6-3 3.6 3.8

DUqUEsNE (10-2)

Ht. Pt Rb.

G Kalin 5-8 12.5 5.3

G Bazelak 5-9 14.0 6.3

C Sole 6-2 13.5 4.7

G Aho 5-10 7.3 3.1

F Cannon 6-1 9.1 4.4

Notes: The Cowgirls haven’t played since a 78-44 win against Oral Roberts on Dec. 20. ... Vivian Gray has scored in double figures in 36 consecutive games. ... Natasha Mack has recorded double-doubles in nine of her 11 games as a Cowgirl. ... Duquesne enters the contest riding a 10-game winning streak.

