WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Duquesne at Oklahoma St.1 p.m. Monday
Gallagher-Iba Arena
Stillwater
ESPN+
OKLAHOMA ST. (8-3)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Dennis 5-9 0.9 1.7
G de Sousa 6-0 4.1 2.1
F Mack 6-4 16.2 13.3
F Gray 6-1 19.0 4.8
C De Lapp 6-3 3.6 3.8
DUqUEsNE (10-2)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Kalin 5-8 12.5 5.3
G Bazelak 5-9 14.0 6.3
C Sole 6-2 13.5 4.7
G Aho 5-10 7.3 3.1
F Cannon 6-1 9.1 4.4
Notes: The Cowgirls haven’t played since a 78-44 win against Oral Roberts on Dec. 20. ... Vivian Gray has scored in double figures in 36 consecutive games. ... Natasha Mack has recorded double-doubles in nine of her 11 games as a Cowgirl. ... Duquesne enters the contest riding a 10-game winning streak.