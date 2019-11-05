STILLWATER — Natasha Mack had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds Tuesday night to lead the Oklahoma State women to a 62-47 season-opening victory over Idaho at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
It was OSU’s 14th consecutive victory in a home opener.
Vivian Gray and Lauren Fields each added 10 points for the Cowgirls, who won handily despite shooting just 30.4% from the field (21-for-69).
Idaho struggled even more, shooting 27.3% (18-for-66) and only 7-for-35 (20%) from 3-point range.
OSU led 13-9 after one quarter, then pushed the margin to 29-15 at halftime and 49-27 after three quarters. The Cowgirls’ biggest lead was 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Lizzy Klinker led Idaho with 14 points.
OSU is back at home Friday to face Lamar in an 11 a.m. tipoff.
OSU 62, Idaho 47
Idaho 9 6 12 20 — 47
OSU 13 16 20 13 — 62
Idaho (0-1): Bea 3-6 0-1 7, N. Klinker 2-2 1-2 5, Christopher 1-14 0-0 3, Marxen 3-15 0-2 8, L. Klinker 6-15 0-0 14, Hadden 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 0-3 2-2 2, King 0-5 0-0 0, Kirby 1-1 1-1 3, Milne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-66 4-8 47.
Oklahoma State (1-0): De Lapp 0-1 0-0 0, Mack 4-9 3-4 11, Gray 3-15 3-4 10, Asberry 3-12 0-0 7, Rodrigues 3-7 0-0 8, Winchester 2-2 0-0 4, Fields 1-6 8-8 10, Dennis 1-5 0-0 2, Sarr 1-4 0-0 2, Gerlich 0-2 0-0 0, de Sousa 2-5 0-0 5, Gnanou 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 21-69 15-18 62.
3-point goals: IU 7-35 (Marxen 2-13, L. Klinker 2-6, Christopher 1-8, Bea 1-2, Hadden 1-2, King 0-4), OSU 5-33 (Rodrigues 2-5, Asberry 1-9, Gray 1-7, de Sousa 1-2, Fields 0-5, Dennis 0-3, Gerlich 0-2). Rebounds: IU 46 (Bea 10), OSU 52 (Mack 14). Assists: IU 9 (Christopher, Marxen 3), OSU 15 (Asberry 4). Total fouls: IU 14, OSU 16. A: 1,123.