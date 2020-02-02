The Oklahoma State track and field teams wrapped up competition at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday night, saving the best for last as the Cowgirls’ 1,600-meter relay team broke the indoor school record that was set in 1997.
The quartet of Aaliyah Birmingham (a former Tulsa Central standout), Christina Ollison, Kalaya Ali and Nicolette Dixon ran a time of 3:39.86 to break the previous record by 1.44 seconds.
Birmingham also took sixth place in the 60-meter dash, with a time 7.35 seconds. Ollison ran a time of 54.91 to finish fifth in the 400 meters.
Also for OSU, Taylor Roe and Heidi Demeo took third and fourth, respectively in the women's mile, and Juan Diego Castro was third in the mile invitational. Ashton Hicks took fourth in the 400 and Ryan Smeeton was fourth in the mile.