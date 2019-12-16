vivian_gray

Vivian Gray

 GEORGE BULARD

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Southern at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Tuesday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-3)

;;Ht.;Pt;Rb.

G;Asberry;5-5;7.8;3.1

G;Fields;5-9;6.1;2.6

F;Mack;6-4;15.6;12.0

F;Gray;6-1;18.8;4.6

F; Rodrigues;6-3;3.4;3.6

SOUTHERN (2-6)

;;Ht.;Pt;Rb.

G;Rose;5-9;11.5;2.4

G;Kincey;5-6;4.3;1.6

G;Scott;5-10;6.6;2.4

F;Moore;6-0;4.1;4.1

F;White;6-1;5.3;4.1

Notes: Oklahoma State hasn't had a home game since Nov. 23, but Tuesday's contest will be the first of five consecutive home games for the Cowgirls. They will try and bounce back from a 74-62 loss at Texas A&M. OSU's Vivian Gray will go for her 35th consecutive game of double-digit scoring and is currently ranked in the top 10 for scoring in the Big 12. ...Southern will attempt to break its five-game losing streak. 

