WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Southern at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. Tuesday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-3)
;;Ht.;Pt;Rb.
G;Asberry;5-5;7.8;3.1
G;Fields;5-9;6.1;2.6
F;Mack;6-4;15.6;12.0
F;Gray;6-1;18.8;4.6
F; Rodrigues;6-3;3.4;3.6
SOUTHERN (2-6)
;;Ht.;Pt;Rb.
G;Rose;5-9;11.5;2.4
G;Kincey;5-6;4.3;1.6
G;Scott;5-10;6.6;2.4
F;Moore;6-0;4.1;4.1
F;White;6-1;5.3;4.1
Notes: Oklahoma State hasn't had a home game since Nov. 23, but Tuesday's contest will be the first of five consecutive home games for the Cowgirls. They will try and bounce back from a 74-62 loss at Texas A&M. OSU's Vivian Gray will go for her 35th consecutive game of double-digit scoring and is currently ranked in the top 10 for scoring in the Big 12. ...Southern will attempt to break its five-game losing streak.