WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma St. at TCU
2 p.m. Sunday
Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
FCS
OSU (14-11, 5-8)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 7.6 2.6
G de Sousa 6-0 5.3 2.7
F Gray 6-1 19.8 4.7
F Mack 6-4 17.5 12.5
C De Lapp 6-3 3.9 3.7
TCU (19-5, 10-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Bradley 5-10 9.1 2.0
G Woods 6-1 11.1 3.8
G Heard 5-9 17.9 6.3
G Ray 6-1 11.9 4.8
F Akomolafe 6-1 5.6 5.3
Note: Oklahoma State has lost two consecutive games to TCU, the most recent a 72-68 loss Jan. 29 in Stillwater. The Cowgirls are 3-5 against TCU in Fort Worth and a win Sunday would be the fifth road win of the season for OSU. ... OSU’s Vivian Gray has scored in double figures in 50 consecutive games. ... TCU is looking for its third consecutive win. The Horned Frogs are 11-2 at home and haven’t lost at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena since Jan. 8.