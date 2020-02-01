Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team saw its two-game road winning streak come to an end on Saturday afternoon with a 109-79 loss at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.
In the first quarter, the Cowgirls shot 55% and got a combined 19 points from Natasha Mack (10 points) and Vivian Gray (9) to lead, 27-21.
Gray knocked down two free throws at the 4:15 mark to become the fastest Cowgirl to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career, taking just 51 games to do so.
The Lady Raiders exploded in the second. Tech scored 37 points in the period, shooting 86.7% (13-of-15) and hitting eight of its nine 3-point attempts (88.9%) to lead 58-37 at the break.
Tech continued its hot shooting in the third, shooting 65% and drilling eight more 3s to extend to a 94-56 lead.
For the game, the Lady Raiders hit 20 of their 31 3-point attempts (64.5%).
Mack finished with a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year.
Gray added 20 points to go with seven boards and six assists.
Brittany Brewer led Texas Tech with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Andrayah Adams had 24 points.
The Cowgirls will be back in action Wednesday at Iowa State.