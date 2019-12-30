Vivian Gray led all scorers with 23 points and Natasha Mack had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma State rolled over Duquesne 84-41 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
OSU (9-3) led just 12-6 on 29% shooting after one quarter, but shot 30-for-49 (61.2%) from the field the rest of the game. The Cowgirls outscored the Dukes 22-4 in the second quarter to lead 34-10 at halftime, and built onto their lead throughout the second half.
Gray also had nine assists. Lauren Fields and Micah Dennis each added eight points for OSU.
Duquesne (10-3), which had won 10 straight games coming into Monday, was led by Laia Sole, with 14 points. The Dukes shot just 30.5% (18-for-59) from the field and was just 4-for-18 (22.2%) from 3-point range. Duquesne attempted only two free throws, making one.
The Cowgirls open conference play at home Saturday against Kansas.
OSU 84, DUQUESNE 41
Duquesne 6 4 13 18 — 41
OSU 12 22 25 25 — 84
Duquesne (10-3): Cannon 1-5 1-2 4, Sole 7-13 0-0 14, Aho 1-8 0-0 2, Bazelak 1-7 0-0 2, Kalin 0-3 0-0 0, Staffileno 3-9 0-0 6, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, K. Elliott 3-5 0-0 9, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, C. Elliott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 1-2 41.
Oklahoma State (9-3): De Lapp 2-3 0-0 4, Mack 9-16 3-4 21, V. Gray 9-15 3-4 23, Dennis 4-7 0-0 8, de Sousa 3-4 0-0 6, Fields 3-7 1-3 8, Winchester 0-1 0-0 0, Asberry 2-6 2-2 6, Rodrigues 1-2 0-0 2, Sarr 2-4 2-2 6, Gerlich 0-1 0-0 0, O. Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Golden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 11-15 84.
3-point goals: DU 4-18 (K. Elliott 3-5, Cannon 1-4, Staffileno 0-4, Simmons 0-2, Aho 0-2, Bazelak 0-1), OSU 3-9 (V. Gray 2-3, Fields 1-2, Asberry 0-2, de Sousa 0-1, Gerlich 0-1). Rebounds: DU 35 (Bazelak 8), OSU 39 (Mack 11). Assists: DU 6 (Bazelak, K. Elliott 2), OSU 21 (V. Gray 9). Steals: DU 4 (Kalin 2), OSU 11 (V. Gray 4). Total fouls: DU 15, DU 11. A: 1,798.