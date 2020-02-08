STILLWATER — Oklahoma State ended a four-game home losing streak Saturday with a 60-57 victory over West Virginia at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowgirls scored eight straight points in the game’s final moments to turn a four-point deficit into a four-point lead. Down 56-52 with 1:31 remaining, OSU took the lead at 58-56 on a three-point play by Ja’Mee Asberry with 23 seconds remaining. After a Mountaineers miss, Asberry hit two free throws with 11 seconds left for a four-point margin, and the Cowgirls held on from there.
The Cowgirls completed a regular-season sweep of the Mountaineers, also winning 57-55 in Morgantown.
Natasha Mack led OSU with game highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds, and shot 10-for-15 from the floor. She also blocked seven shots and had three steals.
Vivian Gray (14 points) and Asberry (11) also scored in double figures for Oklahoma State.
Kysre Gondrezick led West Virginia with 13 points and Kari Niblack added 12.
OSU heads to Norman on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. Bedlam tipoff against Oklahoma.