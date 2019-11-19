Natasha Mack scored 19 points and Vivian Gray had 17 to lead the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team to a 70-52 win over Idaho State Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
Mack also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Gray was 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Lauren Fields added 13 points for the Cowgirls, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
OSU jumped out to a 14-2 lead just over six minutes into the game before Idaho State (2-1) steadied itself, and pulled to within 17-11 after one quarter. The Cowgirls led 30-24 at halftime and 48-39 after three before pulling away in the final quarter.
Oklahoma State shot just 38.3% (23-for-60) from the field, but outscored Idaho State 21-11 at the free throw line. The Cowgirls shot 34 foul shots to just 12 for the Bengals, but hit on just 61.8%, compared to 91.7% for ISU.
Callie Bourne led Idaho State with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
OSU stays at home the rest of the week, and will face Rice in a 2 p.m. tip Saturday at Gallagher-Iba.
OSU 70, IDAHO STATE 52
ISU 11 13 15 13 — 52
OSU 17 13 18 22 — 70
Idaho State (2-1): Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Goles 2-11 4-4 8, Bourne 5-11 2-2 14, Ors 3-8 2-2 9, Konate 1-9 1-2 3, Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Oltrogge 2-4 0-0 6, Whitman 1-5 2-2 4, Vicente 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Barrientos 0-0 0-0 0, Boswell 0-0 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 11-12 52.
Oklahoma State (4-0): Mack 8-15 3-6 19, Gray 3-16 10-10 17, Asberry 3-9 2-6 9, Fields 4-7 4-8 13, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, De Lapp 3-7 0-2 6, Winchester 1-1 2-2 4, Dennis 0-1 0-0 0, Gerlich 0-2 0-0 0, Gnanou 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-60 21-34 70.
3-point goals: ISU 5-18 (Bourne 2-3, Oltrogge 2-3, Ors 1-5, Goles 0-5, Konate 0-1, Whitman 0-1), OSU 3-9 (Asberry 1-3, Fields 1-2, Gray 1-2, Gerlich 0-1, Mack 0-1). Rebounds: ISU 43 (Bourne 11), OSU 38 (Mack 10). Assists: ISU 14 (Goles 4), OSU 14 (Fields 5). Total fouls: ISU 27, OSU 14. Fouled out: Konate, ISU. A: 1,670.