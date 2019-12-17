STILLWATER — Natasha Mack had a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds Tuesday to lead the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team to a 72-59 win over Southern at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Mack also blocked seven shots. Vivian Gray had a game-high 20 points for the Cowgirls.
OSU (7-3) never trailed, and led 25-12 after one quarter. The margin was still just 12 at halftime, but the Cowgirls pushed the lead again in the third, leading 60-39 with one quarter to go. Southern (2-7) cut into the lead in the fourth, but got no closer than 12 points.
Jaden Towner led Southern with 15 points.
The Cowgirls play host to Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Friday in Stillwater.
OSU 72, SOUTHERN 59
Southern (2-7): Scott 1-6 0-0 3, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, White 2-7 0-0 4, Kincey 1-2 0-0 2, Rose 2-11 0-2 4, McWain 4-10 0-0 11, Towner 5-8 0-2 15, Johnson 2-2 3-4 7, Fleming 0-0 0-0 0, McGhee 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-3 2-2 2, Davis 2-10 3-5 9. Totals 20-65 8-15 59.
Oklahoma State (7-3): De Lapp 4-5 0-4 8, Mack 8-13 2-5 18, V. Gray 7-18 5-5 20, Dennis 2-4 1-4 6, de Sousa 2-5 1-1 5, Fields 1-7 0-0 2, Winchester 1-2 0-0 2, Asberry 1-4 4-4 7, Rodrigues 0-0 2-2 2, Gerlich 0-2 0-0 0, Sarr 1-1 0-0 2, O. Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Golden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 15-25 72.
3-point goals: SU 11-20 (Towner 5-7, McWain 3-4, Davis 2-5, Scott 1-3, Rose 0-1), OSU 3-10 (Asberry 1-3, V. Gray 1-2, Dennis 1-1, Fields 0-2, de Sousa 0-1, Gerlich 0-1). Rebounds: SU 34 (McWain, White 4), OSU 51 (Mack 15). Assists: SU 13 (Davis 5), OSU 16 (de Sousa 4). Total fouls: SU 25, OSU 18. Fouled out: SI. Towner. A: 1,556.