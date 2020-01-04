STILLWATER — Vivian Gray had 27 points and Natsha Mack had 25 points and 20 rebounds Saturday to lift the Oklahoma State women to a 67-49 win over Kansas at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Mack was 11-for-14 from the field, and Gray was 9-20 from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line as the Cowgirls (10-3, 1-0 Big 12) gave the Jayhawks (11-1, 0-1) their first loss of the season.
Kansas led 17-11 after one quarter, but OSU shot 55.6% (10-for-18) from the field in the second quarter. A 10-0 run put the Cowgirls up 25-22, and a basket by Abbie Winchester with 45 seconds left in the half gave OSU a 31-29 lead at the break.
KU briefly tied the game again in the third, but OSU outscored the Jayhawks 16-5 the rest of the quarter and never looked back. The Cowgirls’ lead reached 24 points in the fourth.
After shooting 53.3% in the first quarter, the Jayhawks shot just 11-for-50 (22%) the rest of the game.
OKLAHOMA STATE 67, KANSAS 49
Kansas 17 12 7 13 — 49
Oklahoma St. 11 20 16 20 — 67
KANSAS (11-1, 0-1): De Carvalho 4-7 0-0 9, Helgren 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-11 0-0 3, Franklin 8-19 0-2 17, Mitchell 2-7 1-4 5, Stephens 1-7 5-6 7, Kersgieter 3-9 2-4 8, Merriweather 0-3 0-0 0, Ramlho 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 8-16 49.
OKLAHOMA STATE (10-3, 1-0): De Lapp 1-3 0-2 2, Mack 11-14 3-5 25, V. Gray 9-20 8-8 27, Dennis 1-3 3-6 5, de Sousa 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 0-7 0-0 0, Asberry 2-5 0-0 4, Winchester 2-3 0-0 4, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, O. Gray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 14-21 67.
3-point goals: KU 3-16 (De Carvalho 1-4, Thomas 1-4, Franklin 1-3, Kersgieter 0-3, Mitchell 0-2), OSU 1-5 (V. Gray 1-2, Fields 0-2, Asberry 0-1). Rebounds: KU 43 (De Carvlho 6), OSU 42 (Mack 20). Assists: KU 6 (Thomas, Kersgieter 2), OSU 14 (V. Gray 7). Steals: KU 12 (Kersgieter 3), OSU 9 (Asberry 3). Total fouls: KU 21, OSU 17. A: 2,226.