WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Oregon
2:15 p.m. Thursday, Paradise Jam, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands
OKLAHOMA ST. (5-0)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 10.4 3.0
G Fields 5-9 8.8 2.8
F Mack 6-4 14.0 12.2
F Gra 6-1 18.8 4.0
C De Lapp 6-3 2.8 3.8
OREGON (4-0)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Moore 5-8 4.7 0.7
G Ionescu 5-11 14.3 9.3
G Chavez 5-10 10.0 2.0
F Boley 6-2 11.8 2.8
F Hebard 6-4 20.5 13.3
Notes: Oklahoma State is still undefeated but will have its toughest test of the season facing the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. The Cowgirls are going to need a big game from both Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack. … Oregon advanced to last year’s Final Four and hasn’t given any reason to suspect it won’t be back in that conversation this year. ... Two Ducks are averaging more than 20 points per game, 6-foot-4 forwards Satou Sabally (23.0) and Ruthy Hebard (20.5 ppg and 13.3 rpg). Senior guard Sabrina Ionescu is the one who runs the show. She is the all-time NCAA leader in triple-doubles and is averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists in Oregon’s four games.