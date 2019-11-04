WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Idaho at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Tuesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+, KFAQ-1170

Notes: Oklahoma State had four players score in double figures in an 87-66 win over Emporia State in the lone exhibition game. ... Junior forward Vivian Gray is the Cowgirls’ leading scorer from last season. Natasha Mack and Sara Rodrigues will be expected to provide consistent scoring for OSU. ... Idaho’s top two scorers, who averaged a combined a 41 points per game, are gone so Idaho will be looking for new players to step up this season.

Projected starting lineups

Idaho (0-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Marxen 5-8 8.6 3.0

G L. Klinker 5-10 9.3 7.3

G/F Bea 6-1 N/A N/A

F N. Klinker 6-1 5.2 7.8

F Hadden 6-4 6.0 2.7

Oklahoma State (0-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Asberry 5-4 6.5 2.0

G Rodrigues 6-3 N/A N/A

F Mack 6-4 N/A N/A

F Gray 6-1 20.0 5.5

C De Lapp 6-3 4.2 4.8

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387