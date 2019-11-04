WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. Tuesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+, KFAQ-1170
Notes: Oklahoma State had four players score in double figures in an 87-66 win over Emporia State in the lone exhibition game. ... Junior forward Vivian Gray is the Cowgirls’ leading scorer from last season. Natasha Mack and Sara Rodrigues will be expected to provide consistent scoring for OSU. ... Idaho’s top two scorers, who averaged a combined a 41 points per game, are gone so Idaho will be looking for new players to step up this season.
Projected starting lineups
Idaho (0-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Marxen 5-8 8.6 3.0
G L. Klinker 5-10 9.3 7.3
G/F Bea 6-1 N/A N/A
F N. Klinker 6-1 5.2 7.8
F Hadden 6-4 6.0 2.7
Oklahoma State (0-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-4 6.5 2.0
G Rodrigues 6-3 N/A N/A
F Mack 6-4 N/A N/A
F Gray 6-1 20.0 5.5
C De Lapp 6-3 4.2 4.8