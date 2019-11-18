WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho State at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. Wednesday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, KGFY-105.5
OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Asberry;5-4;11.3;3.3
G;Fields;5-9;6.3;3.0
F;Mack;6-4;13.3;13.7
F;Gray;6-1;20.3;3.0
C;De Lapp;6-3;1.3;4.0
IDAHO STATE (2-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Ors;5-10;12.5;8.0
G;Goles;5-7;6.0;3.o
G;Konate;5-7;6.5;3.0
G;Bourne;5-9;8.0;5.0
F;Smith;6-2;9.0;2.5
Notes:One of these teams will lose its first game of the season on Tuesday. Vivian Gray leads the Cowgirls with 20.3 points per game and Natasha Mack, a new addition to the team this year, is averaging 13.3 points and 13.7 rebounds. ...Idaho State was picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky Conference. Estefania Ors is the only starter averaging in double figures with 12.5 points per game and 8 rebounds.