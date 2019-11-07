WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lamar at Oklahoma State
11 a.m. Friday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, ESPN+
LAMAR (0-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Vidal;5-6;--;--
G;Hastings;5-6;2.9;1.2
G;Pimentel;5-3;8.8;2.6
F;Laidler;6-1;4.4;4.4
F;Collins;6-2;2.9;4.3
Stats from last year
OKLAHOMA ST. (1-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Asberry;5-4;7.0;3.0
G;Rodrigues;6-3;8.0;5.0
F;Mack;6-4;11.0;14.0
F;Gray;6-1;10.0;3.0
C ;De Lapp;6-3;0.0;1.0
Notes: Junior college transfer Natasha Mack had a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) for Oklahoma State in a 62-47 win against Idaho in the season opener. Lauren Fields scored 10 off the bench. That is a good sign for coach Jim Littell's Cowgirls, who came into this season needing points from players other than Vivian Gray, who scored 10. ... This is Lamar's season opener. The Cardinals are 0-7 all time against OSU.
-- Frank Bonner, Tulsa World