WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Southern at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. Tuesday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-3)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 7.8 3.1
G Fields 5-9 6.1 2.6
F Mack 6-4 15.6 12.0
F Gray 6-1 18.8 4.6
F Rodrigues 6-3 3.4 3.6
SOUTHERN (2-6)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Rose 5-9 11.5 2.4
G Kincey 5-6 4.3 1.6
G Scott 5-10 6.6 2.4
F Moore 6-0 4.1 4.1
F White 6-1 5.3 4.1
Notes: Oklahoma State hasn’t had a home game since Nov. 23, but Tuesday’s contest will be the first of five consecutive home games for the Cowgirls. They will try and bounce back from a 74-62 loss at Texas A&M. OSU’s Vivian Gray will go for her 35th consecutive game of double-digit scoring and is currently ranked in the top 10 for scoring in the Big 12. ...Southern will attempt to break its five-game losing streak.