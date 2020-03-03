STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team let a five-point halftime lead get away Tuesday night in a 62-52 loss to Kansas State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The game was the regular-season home finale for the Cowgirls (15-14 overall, 6-11 Big 12).
OSU led 29-24 at halftime, but K-State (15-13, 9-8) took a 35-33 lead with 6:22 left in the third quarter and did not trail again. The Wildcats led 45-44 after three quarters, then held the Cowgirls to eight points over the final 10 minutes to pull away.
Angela Harris led K-State with 16 points, and Ayoka Lee had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Vivian Gray led OSU with 20 points and eight rebounds, but was just 10-for-29 from the field. Natasha Mack had 12 points and eight boards.
OSU closes out the regular season at Texas at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
KANSAS STATE 62, Oklahoma State 52
Kansas St. 8 16 21 17 — 62
Oklahoma St. 10 19 15 8 — 52
Kansas State (15-13, 9-8): Williams 4-8 1-2 11, Beard 2-9 2-2 6, Lee 6-14 1-2 13, Harris 5-12 4-5 16, Carr 3-8 0-0 8, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Ebert 2-3 0-0 6, Macke 1-2 0-0 2, Goodrich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 8-11 62.
Oklahoma State (15-14, 6-11): De Lapp 3-8 0-3 6, Mack 5-11 2-3 12, V. Gray 10-29 0-1 20, de Sousa 1-3 0-0 2, O. Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Asberry 1-7 0-0 3, Fields 3-6 0-0 7, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 2-7 52.
3-point goals: KSU 8-17 (Carr 2-5, Harris 2-4, Williams 2-3, Ebert 2-3, Beard 0-1, Simmons 0-1), OSU 2-9 (Asberry 1-4, Winchester 1-1, V. Gray 0-3, O. Gray 0-1). Rebounds: KSU 46 (Lee 12), OSU 35 (Mack, V. Gray 8). Assists: KSU 13 (Harris 5), OSU 17 (Asberry 6). Total fouls: KSU 11, OSU 12. Fouled out: OSU, Mack. A: 1,663.