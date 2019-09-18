Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team will take on six teams ranked in ESPN’s Preseason Top 25, according to the schedule released Wednesday: top-ranked Oregon, No. 2 Baylor, No. 8 Louisville, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 14 Texas and No. 24 Rice.
OSU tips off the regular season Oct. 27 against Emporia State.
The Cowgirls will open Bill 12 play with back-to-back home games, hosting Kansas on Jan. 4 and Oklahoma on Jan. 8. The Bedlam game in Norman is Feb. 11.
2019-20 OSU women’s scheduleOctober
27 Emporia State, 2 p.m.
November
5 Idaho, 7 p.m.; 8 Lamar, 11 a.m.; 13 at Tulsa, 7 p.m.; 19 Idaho State, 7 p.m.; 23 Rice, 2 p.m.; 28 Oregon, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 2:15 p.m.; 29 Louisville, Virgin Islands, noon; 30 UT Arlington, Virgin Islands
December
7 at Texas A&M, TBA; 17 Southern, 7 p.m.; 20 Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.; 30 Duquesne, 1 p.m.
January
4 Kansas, 2 p.m.; 8 Oklahoma, 7 p.m.; 12 at Baylor, 1 p.m.; 15 at Kansas State, TBA; 19 Iowa State, 2 p.m.; 22 at West Virginia, TBA; 25 Texas, 1 p.m.; 29 TCU, 7 p.m.
February
1 at Texas Tech, TBA; 5 at Iowa State, TBA; 8 West Virginia, 2 p.m.; 11 at Oklahoma, TBA; 15 Baylor, 7 p.m.; 23 at TCU, 2 p.m.; 26 Texas Tech, 7 p.m.; 29 at Kansas, TBA
March
3 Kansas State, 7 p.m.; 8 at Texas, TBA; 12-15 Big 12 Championship, Kansas City, Mo.