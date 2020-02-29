LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas jumped out to a 27-11 lead after the first quarter and never looked back to defeat Oklahoma State 77-69 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack combined to score 53 points as the Cowgirls fell to 15-13 overall and 6-10 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks improved to 15-12, 4-12.
Kansas led by as many as 22 points and enjoyed a double-digit advantage for most of the game. OSU cut the deficit to 68-61 on a fast-break jump shot by Gray with 3:27 remaining. After a Kansas turnover, OSU had a chance to cut further into the deficit, but Lauren Fields missed a layup, and the Jayhawks responded with a 3-pointer with 2:40 remaining to halt the rally.
OSU plays host to Kansas State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.