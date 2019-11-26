Oklahoma State’s Dave Smith was named the Big 12 women’s Coach of the Year by a unanimous vote, it was announced Tuesday. This is the 11th total time that Smith has been named as a conference coach of the year and the second time he has received the honor for his work with the women’s program.
The honor for Smith comes after he led the Cowgirls to their first Big 12 title since 2015 and the second ever in program history. Smith coached two Cowgirls, Molly Born and Taylor Somers, to All-American finishes. Their 16th and 18th-place finishes at the NCAA Championships marked the two-highest finishes by Cowgirls under Smith in his 11 seasons at the helm of the women’s program.
Smith is in his 11th season as the director of cross country and track and field and this is his 18th year overall at OSU.