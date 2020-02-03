Lianna Bailey carded the third-best round by a Cowgirl golfer this season, helping Oklahoma State jump up the leaderboard in the second round of the UCF Challenge Monday in Orlando, Florida.
Bailey had three birdies on the front nine and added on another later to finish the day with a 4-under par 68 and is 3-under par for the tournament. Her 68 ties her career low round. Bailey is in a tie for fifth place, chasing Renate Grimstad of Miami, who leads at 11-under par with 18 holes to go.
The Cowgirls' 3-under par 285 moved them up six spots on the team leaderboard and into a tie for fifth place with Purdue at 2-over par. Miami sits atop the standings at 9-under par after shooting an 8-under par second round with Michigan State and Kent State trailing by one stroke.
The final round is set for Tuesday.