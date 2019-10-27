With freshman Isabella Fierro leading the way again, the Oklahoma State women's golf team closed the fall season with a fourth-place finish at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Fierro shot a 1-over 73 in the final round to finish in a tie for sixth individually (2-under 214 total). She won at the Betsy Rawls Invitational her last time out and her season stroke average of 70.42 is the best in program history.
As a team, the Cowgirls shot a 3-over 291 in the final round to finish at 8-over 872. South Carolina (857) took the team title, with Alabama (862) taking second.
OSU next competes at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2-4.