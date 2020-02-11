Isabella Fierro picked up the fourth top-10 finish of her freshman season with a 2-under par 70 in the third round of the Lady Puerto Rico Classic.
The Cowgirls shot a 4-over par 292 on the day to finish in fourth place with an 873. It's the fifth time in six events that OSU has finished in the top five in Greg Robertson’s first season as head coach.
Coming around the turn, the Cowgirls were in a tie with Texas Tech for first place, but were overtaken by Northwestern, which shot 8-under par in the round to win the tournament by six strokes.