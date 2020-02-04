Career days from four Cowgirls helped turn in the program’s third best round of all-time and led Oklahoma State to a fourth place finish at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.
Lianna Bailey led the charge for the Cowgirls and finished the event in a tie for second place. The sophomore turned in the best outing of her career with a 7-under par 209, which is five strokes better than her previous career-low she shot at the NCAA Regional as a freshman. Bailey carded 68s in the second and third rounds, tying her career-low for a round twice in the event.
Freshman Hailey Jones also set a new career-low in both her score for a round and tournament. After posting a career-low 70 in the first round on Sunday, Jones followed with a 68 in the final round. A 70-72-68 – 210 led Jones to her first top-five finish and a career-low tournament score.
Han-Hsuan Yu and Emma Whitaker also delievered solid outings for the Cowgirls in the third round. Yu carded a 67, which is a career-low and tied for the 19th lowest round in Cowgirl golf history. The 5-under par round moved Yu into a tie for 33rd place on the individual leaderboard. An even-par 72 on the day tied Whitaker’s career-low, something she has now done five times throughout her career.