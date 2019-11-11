For the fifth time in the last seven years and 12th time in program history, Oklahoma State has earned a berth in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.
The Cowgirls (15-2-3), who claimed the Big 12 regular season championship, were given a No. 3 national seed and will host South Dakota State in first-round action at 7 p.m. Friday at 7 p.m. at Neal Patterson Stadium. OSU is 9-0-1 on its home field in 2019.
“We’re thrilled to be in the tournament and to get a number three national seed is outstanding – it’s a tribute to these kids and their hard work all season. To get a home game is amazing, and we get to play in this wonderful stadium at least one more time,” said OSU head coach Colin Carmichael. “Every year after the selection show, you just want to get out there and train and play and compete. We’re looking forward to it; it will be a great matchup and we’re fired up.”
OSU’s NCAA Tournament appearance marks its 11th in the last 14 years. The Cowgirls’ first NCAA berth came in 2003, and they made six consecutive trips from 2006-11 and back-to-back appearances in 2013-14 and 2016-17.
OSU has previously hosted 10 NCAA Championship matches in Stillwater, the last coming in the opening round of the 2017 tournament. The Cowgirls are 6-3-1 all time in NCAA tourney games on their home field.
South Dakota (15-4-2) won the Summit League championship to claim the conference’s automatic bid. This will be the first meeting between the teams.
Tickets are $15 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission, with $5 general admission tickets for ages 12-under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 877-ALL-4-OSU or online at tickets.okstate.com/soccer/.