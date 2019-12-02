Oklahoma State had four players selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the most for the Cowgirls since 2011.
Highlighting the list was junior defender Kim Rodriguez, who was named to the first team. She was a third-team selection a year ago. Earning spots on the second team were defender Charmé Morgan and midfielder Grace Yochum, while midfielder Jaci Jones named to the third team.
OSU’s all-region standouts helped the Cowgirls to a successful 2019 season that saw them finish 16-3-3, along the way winning the Big 12 Conference regular season championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.
Rodriguez started 20 games for the Cowgirls and anchored a defense that posted 10 shutouts and allowed just 18 goals in 22 contests. A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, Rodriguez tallied three goals and seven assists on the season.
Morgan was also a key part of the OSU defense. After missing the 2018 season with a knee injury, the Frisco, Texas native returned to start all 22 games as a junior and recorded career highs with five goals and three assists.
Despite missing the final six games of the season due to injury, Yochum led OSU with 11 goals, a total that was the most ever by a Cowgirl sophomore and ranked fifth in the Big 12 in 2019.
Jones capped her collegiate career by leading OSU in scoring with 26 points as she racked up seven goals and 12 assists.