The No. 25 Oklahoma State women's soccer team defeated Kansas State 2-1 at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater Sunday.
The Cowgirls (9-1-3, 2-1-1 Big 12) scored a pair of goals early in the second half over a 1:57 span to propel them to the win. OSU is now 7-0-1 on its home field this season.
Kansas State (2-9-2, 0-4-0) led 1-0 after a half, but Grace Yochum (47:13) and Gabriella Coleman (49:10) scored in the second half for OSU, while goalies Hannah Warner and Dani Greenlee combined for five saves.
The Cowgirls play at Texas on Friday.