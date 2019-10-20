The Oklahoma State women's soccer team extended its winning streak to five Sunday as the 15th-ranked Cowgirls defeated Iowa State, 3-0, in Ames, Iowa.
Grace Yochum recorded her first-career hat trick for the Cowgirls (12-1-3, 5-1-1 Big 12), becoming the 12th player in OSU history to collect three goals in a game. It was her third multi-goal game of the year and brought her team-leading season total to 11.
Yochum scored her first goal just 6:44 into the match off a pass from Julia Lenhardt. The lead was still 1-0 at halftime, but Yochum netted her second goal 78 seconds into the second half, as she gained possession of the ball following a scramble in the box off a free kick and found the net. Her third goal came in the 89th minute off a cross from Olyvia Dowell.
OSU plays host to Bedlam rival Oklahoma Friday night at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.