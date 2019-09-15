The Oklahoma State women's soccer team extended its winning streak to five Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Omaha at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.
Olyvia Dowell scored the lone goal for OSU (6-0-1), which outshot the Mavericks (1-5-1) by a 27-1 margin. Dowell scored less than three minutes into the second half off an assist by Jaci Jones. OSU goalkeeper Dani Greenlee recorded her second shutout of the season.
The Cowgirls are home again this week, facing Kennesaw State Thursday and SMU on Sunday.