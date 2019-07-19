The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team was named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s 2019 All-Academic team on Thursday and each player earned individual ITA All-Academic honors.
The Cowgirls have received several recent academic honors. Seniors Sofia Blanco, Marina Guinart and Katarina Stresnakova were named to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 team announced in April.
Stresnakova was named the Big 12 Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year while Blanco was named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic team. She also earned the NCAA Elite 90 award.
The other team members who earned the ITA All-Academic award are Katelyn Blumenthal, Lora Boggs, Sami Court, Saralyn Dyer and Catherine Gulihur.
The GPA requirement for the All-Academic team is 3.2 or higher. The criteria for the ITA scholar-athletes individual award are to be a varsity letter winner with a 3.5 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year, and to have been enrolled in their current school for at least two semesters.