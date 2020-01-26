The No. 10 Oklahoma State women's tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Sunday, 4-3 to No. 25 Ohio State in the finals of the ITA Kickoff meet in Stillwater.
After claiming the doubles point, the Cowgirls (5-1) picked up singles victories by Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Lenka Stara, both in three sets. Ohio State won the other four singles matches to claim the narrow victory. Five of the six singles matches went three sets.
OSU is home again next weekend, facing Arkansas on Friday and Tulsa Saturday.