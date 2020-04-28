STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State’s women’s tennis team added to its list of All-Americans on Tuesday as the duo of Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux were named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Division I Women’s All-America Team.
Miyamoto, a native of Chiba, Japan, and Rioux, a native of Okinawa, Japan, capped the year with a No. 5 ranking in the March 3 edition of the Oracle/ITA Division I Women’s Rankings.
The duo helped OSU to an 11-1 mark on the shortened season and a No. 14 ranking on March 10.
The distinction marks the seventh consecutive year the program has produced an All-American with seven different players receiving the honor during that span.