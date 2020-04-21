Isabella Fierro, a freshman on the Oklahoma State women’s golf team, was named an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
Fierro is the 27th Cowgirl to be selected as an All-American and the first since Linnea Johansson in 2016. She is the 11th OSU freshman to be honored as an All-American in program history.
In a shortened season, she had four top-10 finishes including a record-setting win in just her third collegiate tournament.
Fierro is the holder of three Cowgirl records after her freshman season and in the top-five spots of five other records. Most impressively, her 71.76 scoring average is the second-best scoring average in Cowgirl golf history.