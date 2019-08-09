LIMA, Peru — Oklahoma State wrestler and Sand Springs native Daton Fix won a gold medal Friday at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, his first international tournament at the senior level.
Competing at the 126-pound weight class, Fix won each of his three bouts, including an 11-0 finals victory over the Dominican Republic’s Juan Ramirez Beltre. Fix outscored his opponents 25-1 on the day.
Fix took Ramirez down early in the bout before notching four points on two turns. After the two returned to center mat, Fix scored another takedown and a trap-arm gut wrench to finish off the bout.
Fix started the day with a 10-0 technical fall over Daniel Alves Do Nascimento of Brazil. Fix notched a quick takedown before racking up three gut wrenches and secured the win in 1:15 with a go-behind takedown.
The Cowboy outscored 2018 Pan Am champion Reineri Andreu Ortega of Cuba 4-1 in the semifinals. Two passivity points put Fix ahead before Andreu Ortega was awarded a point on a step out. He scored a late takedown to secure the win.
Fix, who will be a third-year sophomore for the Cowboys in 2019-20, is scheduled to compete at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Sept. 22-23.