The No. 7 Oklahoma State wrestling team improved to 2-1 on the season Sunday with a 21-12 win over Minnesota at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
The dual win was No. 428 for OSU coach John Smith, making him the fifth all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.
OSU took six of the 10 matches, with victories coming from Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds (3-2), Reece Witcraft at 133 (fall), Boo Lewallen at 149 (8-3), Wyatt Sheets at 157 (8-1), Travis Wittlake at 165 (5-3) and Dakota Geer at 197 (7-2).
The Cowboys next face Princeton Dec. 6 at Gallagher-Iba.