The No. 11 Oklahoma State wrestling team dominated Northern Colorado on Sunday, winning 36-3 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
The Cowboys took nine of 10 matches from the Bears, including wins by technical fall from Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds (20-5), Travis Wittlake at 165 (16-1) and Dakota Geer at 197 (19-3). OSU also had major-decision wins from Dusty Hone at 141 (8-0), Wyatt Sheets at 157 (17-4) and Andrew Shomers at 174 (9-0).
Other OSU winners were Boo Lewallen at 149 (11-4), Anthony Montalvo at 184 (6-3) and heavyweight Austin Harris (4-3).
The Cowboys are back home next weekend with home duals against West Virginia on Friday and Pitt on Saturday.