USA Wrestling announced on Monday that Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith was named a finalist for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class of 2019.
Smith, a two-time Olympic champion and four-time World gold medalist, is one of only three U.S. wrestlers to win two Olympic gold medals. He won medals in the 1988 Seoul Games and the 1992 Barcelona Games. His World Championships titles came from 1987 to 1991.
He has a record-setting six consecutive World/Olympic titles. He also was a two-time Pan American champion and a two-time Goodwill Games champion.
Fans can vote for the 2019 Hall of Fame class at TeamUSA.org/Vote through Sept. 3.