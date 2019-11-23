MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Oklahoma State backup quarterback Dru Brown started in 22 games at Hawaii, but Saturday’s game at West Virginia was his first start in an OSU uniform.
Brown replaced starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, who was sidelined after suffering a thumb injury last week against Kansas.
Brown threw for 196 yards on 22-of-29 passing with two touchdowns and no turnovers in a 20-13 win over the Mountaineers in his first game as a starter since Nov. 25, 2017. It was OSU’s fifth straight win over West Virginia and the Cowboys’ fourth consecutive win of the season.
It was also Brown’s first win as a starter since leading Hawaii to a 37-26 win over San Jose on Oct. 14, 2017. Saturday broke a five-game losing streak for Brown as a starter.
“I think there were some aspects of the game where I could have done a little bit better but overall I thought I did decent,” Brown said. “Just getting the ball out on time. I would have liked to not have taken as many sacks as I did.”
The OSU (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) defense continued to play well, as West Virginia’s 13 points tied the fewest scored by an OSU opponent this season. The two biggest plays of the game came on West Virginia’s final drive.
The Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) faced a 3rd-and-12 on the OSU 19-yard line trailing by seven points with less than two minutes remaining. The Cowboys brought pressure and forced an incomplete pass that was defended by OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel.
The Cowboys brought even more pressure on fourth down to force another incompletion. West Virginia turned the ball over on downs with 1:38 left and the Cowboys ran the clock out with three kneels.
OSU coach Mike Gundy praised defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for his play-calling after the game.
“Jim did a nice job and had a good game plan,” Gundy said. “They brought a lot of pressure in the second half, especially on the last two drives. Our guys understand down-and-distance in the secondary.”
Brown opened the game by completing four of five passes for 61 yards on OSU’s opening drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Woods for a 7-0 lead. It was Woods’ first touchdown of the season.
The Cowboys punted on the following three drives. The fifth drive of the first half started with just 26 seconds left and OSU ran two plays before time expired.
West Virginia held OSU to 119 yards in the first half on 28 plays to help the Mountaineers establish a 10-7 halftime lead. OSU’s 285 yards of total offense is the fewest yards for the Cowboys this season. The 402 yards gained in the win at Iowa State was the previous low.
Hubbard had his ninth consecutive game of more than 100 rushing yards by finishing with 106 yards on the ground, but only had 39 rushing yards in the first two quarters. Hubbard finished with 67 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards in the final two quarters.
Hubbard ended with seven catches for 88 yards; both are career-highs for the Heisman Trophy candidate running back. Hubbard was 12 receiving yards short of being the first OSU running back since Gerald Hudson in 1989 to reach 100 receiving yards in a game.
“In the second half, we just started riding Chuba,” Gundy said. “He had a 200-yard day, rushing and passing. West Virginia had a lot of success on defense with the things they do. It kind of forced us to migrate into throwing the ball to him some, more so than him running. It worked out good for us.”
Dillon Stoner caught eight passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Brown completed passes to five different receivers. He is expected to be the starter when the Cowboys end their regular season with a Bedlam home game against Oklahoma next week.