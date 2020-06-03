Oklahoma State senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth announced Wednesday on Twitter the school has had three athletes test positive for COVID-19.
“OSU athletics has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs,” Klintworth said in his Tweet. “Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues.”
Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced Tuesday on Twitter he had tested positive for COVID-19. Ogbongbemiga said he tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa against police brutality toward people of color.
“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ogbongbemiga said in his tweet. “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”
On Monday, Oklahoma State released its outlined plan to bring football players back to Stillwater that was put together by a school medical task force. All football personnel were to be tested for COVID-19 as soon as they arrived on campus. Oklahoma State has outlined its protocol for students whose tests come back positive.
“If a student-athlete, coach or support staff member test positive for COVID-19, they will enter the quarantine protocol per medical, local/state health department and university guidelines and will begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment for the team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical consultants,” OSU said in its release.
OSU has created separate housing that will be used to quarantine student-athletes who test positive. OSU football says it plans to follow the contact tracing guidelines provided by local and state health departments and the university.
