There will finally be a wrestler in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, even if the honoree doesn't believe he should be the first.
Oklahoma State wrestling coach and former wrestler John Smith, from Del City, was announced as a member of the 2020 class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday, making him the first wrestler to receive the honor. Other members of the 2020 class included Gary Batton, Terry Stuart Forst, Francis Rooney, Stephen M. Prescott, Charles Dennis Cresap, Calvin J. Anthony and Martha Burger. The class will officially be inducted and honored Nov. 12 in Norman.
Smith is also a member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
"I think being raised in Oklahoma, my family being raised in Oklahoma, it has always been something in the back of my mind," Smith said. "These things that you get at home have always been the most valuable to me. This is home, and I think this is probably one of the greatest honors you could receive as a resident in the state of Oklahoma. For that reason, I always hoped it was something I could be a part of.
"I've been fortunate enough to get to spend my career in one place: in Oklahoma. A lot of people don't get to do that, especially in the career I'm in."
Smith is considered one of the best wrestlers of all-time after winning two Olympic gold medals in 1988 and 1992, and four world championships. He won all six Olympic and world titles in six consecutive years from 1987-92. He never finished worse than first as a member of the United States men’s freestyle wrestling team.
Before his international career started, Smith was a two-time national champion at OSU, where he took over as coach in 1991. He won an Olympic and world championship while coaching and still competing.
"It feels strange being the first person inducted in the sport of wrestling," Smith said. "I think there are a lot of people who paved that way, and hopefully, one day, we might see them, as well. I'm humbled to be the first. I'm not sure that I should be, but I'm definitely humbled."
As a coach, Smith has guided the Cowboys to five NCAA titles, including four in a row from 2003-06. He’s coached 32 individual national champions and 129 All-Americans.
“Your impact is much greater as a coach," Smith said. "Your imprint on people is so much greater, and it should be, across the sport and in lives of others. That role becomes greater and greater and becomes more important each year."
