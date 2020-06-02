Oklahoma State's Justin Campbell and Caeden Trenkle weren named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday for their performances during the shortened 2020 season.
Trenkle earned a spot on the team as an outfielder, while Campbell was named as a multiple-position athlete.
A native of Hillsboro, Texas, Trenkle played in 18 games and hit .333 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. He tied for the NCAA lead with four triples and ranked third nationally with five sacrifice bunts.
Campbell starred both on the mound and at the plate. Offensively, he appeared in 10 games and hit .414 with a homer and seven RBIs. He had a pair of three-RBI games and hit safely in five of his last six games.
On the mound, the right-handed Campbell was in the weekend starting rotation and went 1-2 with a 4.43 ERA in four starts and struck out 22 in 20 1/3 innings.