Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton took to social media last Friday to share his thoughts and feelings about the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black father who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against his neck for more than eight minutes.
Boynton expressed near the end of his post that he doesn’t have all the answers to fix the problem our country is facing but wants to be involved in the conversation.
“I’m not saying I have all or any of the answers or that my way is the only way for everyone,” Boynton wrote. “I do, however, want to be a part of the conversation to help create solutions. We have come so far, but there is obviously a lot more to be done.”
Boynton spoke with the media on Zoom on Thursday, his first meeting with the media since Floyd’s death May 25.
“Almost every one of these instances has had the same kind of effect on my psyche because I’m a participant, so I need to be more of an active participant in helping make things better,” Boynton said. “I don’t try to tell anyone how to think or how they should feel about things or what they should do. I just want to be able to express my perspective.”
Here are a few things Boynton had to say Thursday.
People opening their minds
The video of Floyd’s death is painful and heartbreaking to watch, but the issue of police brutality against black people didn’t start with Floyd. It’s a long-lasting problem that is being brought to light.
“In some ways, I think there is some positive going on right now in response to what’s been problematic for a long time,” Boynton said. “… It’s really unfortunate that it takes so much pain and destruction to really allow people to now start opening their minds because it’s hard to think that people haven’t seen it before. I think now people are opening their minds, and that’s a good start in my opinion, because if you open your mind, you have a chance to learn. Even when you see things, if you don’t really pay attention because it doesn’t affect you, it’s hard to really be a part of the necessary steps to having things truly be better.”
This isn’t the first time mass protests have erupted against police brutality. Boynton told his staff that for him, this time feels different.
“It seems, at least from my perspective, there is very little resistance to (recognizing) what happened, in George Floyd’s case specifically, but also Ahmaud Arbery,” Boynton said. “There has been almost unanimous agreeance that was pretty brutal and unnecessary. Breonna Taylor, the same way. I don’t know all the specific details, but she’s in her bed. Surely, you shouldn’t have to get shot in your own bed if you’re not a criminal. Even if you are a criminal, I’m not sure you have to be shot dead in your own bed because there is a way to justice without killing someone and we’ve seen that before.”
Acknowledging there is a problem is the first step toward trying to fix an issue.
Boynton believes many people are finally starting to acknowledge a problem exists.
“I think that’s where we’ve started now,” Boynton said. “Most people have accepted that there is a problem that needs to be addressed. So I’m hopeful that maybe when my children are adults they’re not talking to their children this way.”
Tough conversations
Having compassion and not pretending to have all of the answers is something Boynton believes will help create change.
“People have to really get together,” Boynton said. “You have to be comfortable going into an area where you feel like the people aren’t thinking like you and have a conversation. That’s hard, that’s really, really challenging. I’ve been fortunate I’ve been around people who don’t look like me since probably I’ve been in college, so it’s been a long time. That’s helped me much more than it’s hurt me to listen to people from Stillwater, Oklahoma, and talk to people from Kansas City, Missouri, and visit people from Seattle, Washington, and travel to different parts of the world and just see life differently. To see that the way I think isn’t the only way to think.”
When asked how confident he was that America can break the cycle of systematic racism, Boynton responded by saying he is generally an optimistic person but worries at times about the resistance to change. It’s important to challenge those within your circle who resist change, he said.
“It’s one thing to stand up and say I’m not racist, discriminatory, abusive, but if you allow those who you interact with on a consistent basis to do those things or act that way or live that way, then you’re not helping, either,” Boynton said. “Those sometimes are family members. Sometimes those are really good friends at our jobs. Those are people we sit next to in church. Can you say, ‘Hey, I love you, but that’s not OK? I’m not going to be comfortable with you talking about that guy that way. You don’t know him, so you shouldn’t say that.’ It’s not hard. Those are really simple things I think people would agree with, but it’s not easy. It’s not easy to look your brother in the face and say you can’t say that about him. It’s not easy to challenge a really good friend of yours about something you’ve talked about before.”
Boynton also believes it’s important for non-blacks to play a part in making the change because in most cases that’s what the power structure looks like, he said.
“The people who have the power to make changes in policy generally don’t look like the people who are protesting,” Boynton said. “So we need the other people to come on board so they can go back to their homes and tell their parents—who may be elected officials or maybe people who work in the community at the leadership level—‘these are problems that my friend at school is telling me his family is dealing with mom. Are you guys talking about this?”
Protest in Stillwater
Hundreds participated in the protest in Stillwater on Wednesday, and Boynton was one of them.
“It was peaceful,” he said. “I thought it was well done. … I heard about it on Monday and decided that I wanted to be a part of it because I want to be a part of this conversation moving forward. So much of our lives is insulated to what we want it to be, and it’s a big world out there. There are a lot of smart people in all kinds of varieties, so to be in that presence I thought it was well done. The officers being there to support it, I thought, was important because I think we have unbelievable law enforcement officers across the country, starting on this very campus and many places I’ve lived. We have to acknowledge that and we have to understand that where there’s a problem we have to fix it. I thought that was a good start for Stillwater, and I was glad to be a part of it.”