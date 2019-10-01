The Oklahoma men's golf team turned in its worst round of Nike Golf Collegiate on Tuesday, but the Sooners managed to hold off Wake Forest to win the title at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon.
The Sooners' Logan McAllister took home the individual title, finishing with a 202 (65-67-70). OU's Garrett Reband was two shots back at 204 (67-66-71) and finished third.
Oklahoma State finished in fourth place with an 840 (276-282-282). Aman Gupta led the Cowboys, finishing sixth with a 206 (68-71-67).