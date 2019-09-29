Oklahoma holds a six-shot lead over Oklahoma State after one round of the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational Sunday in North Plains Oregon.
Led by Logan McAllister's 6-under-par 65, the Sooners opened with a score of 14-under 270 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. McAllister's teammates, Thomas Johnson and Garett Reband, are part of a six-way tie for second place after shooting 67.
OSU's Aman Gupta and Brian Stark are part of a large group at 68, pushing the Cowboys to an 8-under 276. Texas and Clemson (278) are tied for third in the 15-team event.
The second round is Monday, with the final round on Tuesday.