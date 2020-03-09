Oklahoma freshman Peyton Graham was named the Big 12 Player of the Week after hitting .500 in five games last week, the conference office announced Monday.
Oklahoma State's Parker Scott and Justin Campbell also were honored by the conference. Scott was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Campbell was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week.
Graham went 10-for-20, scoring nine runs and driving in four runs to lead the Sooners to a 4-1 week, including a series win over San Diego State. He scored the winning run in the 10th inning Sunday after leading off with a single and stealing second base. The OU third baseman homered twice on Saturday, doubled twice on Friday, and scored three runs in each game Saturday and Sunday.
Scott pitched OSU to a win in its series opener against BYU as the junior southpaw racked up a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings, which also tied a career best. Over seven shutout frames, Scott allowed just two hits, both first-inning singles, and one walk, which also came in the first inning.
A two-way threat for the Cowboys, Campbell had a career day on the mound in the series-clinching win over BYU. The freshman right-hander worked eight shutout innings and recorded nine strikeouts, both career highs, while allowing only three hits and not issuing a walk.
Campbell also produced at the plate during OSU's four games last week, tallying three hits, including an RBI double, and drawing three walks in 11 at-bats.