The Oklahoma softball team was ranked No. 3 and Oklahoma State was ranked 13 in both the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25, both of which were released Tuesday.
It's the third straight year OSU opened the season ranked in the top 25.
Oklahoma's No. 3 spot in the NFCA poll marks the 10th straight year the Sooners have started in the NFCA's top 10, good for the nation's longest active streak. OU has been ranked in the top five seven of the past eight years, the most over that stretch.