Oklahoma State's
Senior Carrie Eberle was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week and Oklahoma's Lynnsie Elam was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Eberle appeared in four games and tallied a 2-0 record to go along with two saves. The right-hander posted a 0.00 ERA over 17 innings and gave up just nine hits.
Elam continued her impressive start to the season at the Hillenbrand Invitational for the Sooners, posting seven hits, seven RBIs, four home runs and eight total runs. Elam homered in four of OU’s five games and posted two games with multiple hits, including a three-RBI performance vs. UNI on Friday.