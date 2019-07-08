The 2019 edition of Big 12 Media Days lies now less than a week away and as Oklahoma and Oklahoma State prepare to join conferences foes inside Dallas' AT&T Stadium on July 15 and 16, the Big 12 announced this years event’s player attendees Monday morning.
🚨 2019 #Big12FB Media Day Attendees 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FtoW7XJYxz— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 8, 2019
Fresh off a second straight College Football Playoff appearance, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley will be joined Monday by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Nick Basquine, defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, linebacker Kenneth Murray and offensive lineman Creed Humphrey.
Monday will mark Murray’s second consecutive trip to the conference’s annual media gathering; the rest of the Sooners will be making their first media days appearances.
OSU head coach Mike Gundy, following a 7-6 season and a Liberty Bowl victory over the Missouri Tigers in 2018, will bring with him to Dallas wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback A.J. Green, linebacker Phillip Redwine-Bryant and center Johnny Wilson. Each will be making their first Big 12 Media Days appearances.
The Sooners and Cowboys are both set to make their Big 12 Media Days on Monday July 15 with Gundy set to hold his press conference at 11:15 a.m. followed by Riley, slated to address the media at 12:25 p.m.