WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rice at Oklahoma State
2 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, ESPN+
RICE (2-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Smith 5-7 3.0 2.8
G Wiggins 5-11 6.3 2.5
G Ogwumike 5-9 13.0 10.0
F Schwartz 5-11 9.5 4.3
F Mulkey 6-9 10.8 5.8
OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-4 10.8 3.0
G Fields 5-9 8.0 2.8
F Mack 6-4 14.8 12.8
F Gray 6-1 19.5 3.8
C De Lapp 6-3 2.5 4.3
Notes: Oklahoma State is shooting for its fifth consecutive 5-0 start. … Vivian Gray has scored in double figures in 29 consecutive games for the Cowgirls, and in 32 of 34 in her OSU career. … OSU coach Jim Littell is seven victories shy of 800 for his career. … Erica Ogwumike, a 5-foot-9 senior, is averaging a double-double for Rice with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game. … Nancy Mulkey, a 6-9 junior, leads the nation in blocked shots (20).